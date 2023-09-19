Nets to split training camp between Brooklyn and Las Vegas

The Nets will split their training camp between Brooklyn and Las Vegas this year, with the first three days at HSS Training Center and the last three on the UNLV campus, the team announced Tuesday.

The HSS segment of camp will take place from Tuesday, October 3, through Friday, October 6, then move to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for sessions on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8. The Nets play their first preseason game Monday, October 9 vs. the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The team will return to Brooklyn for their first home preseason game vs. Ra’anana Maccabi of Israel on Thursday, October 12.

The Nets also announced that their annual Media Day will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET Monday, October 2, at HSS.

Over the last three months, Las Vegas, a candidate city for the league’s next expansion franchise, has been the site of the NBA Summer League, the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Team USA’s training camp and first exhibition game as well as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Two years ago, the Nets held their training camp in San Diego, not far from the La Jolla home of Joe and Clara Wu Tsai.