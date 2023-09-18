FILM STUDY: Breaking down where Nic Claxton has been ... and where he’s going

Nic Claxton is about to make big money, like REALLY big money, in about 10 months. That’s when free agency opens next July and the 6’11” big man from South Carolina will become a free agent.

Barring a setback, Clax is likely to be a top free agent and under the CBA, the Nets won’t be able to extend him till then and since he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, the they won’t have the right to match an offer he’ll receive from elsewhere. No matter where he lands, that contract is likely to be nine figures and stretch out over four years.

He’s said all the right things about wanting to stay, but things can change. Nets fans know that perhaps more than anyone.

In the interim, the Nets will be able to watch the 24-year-old take the next step — or will it be a leap — in his development. We’ve already seen what he can do this past season, finished fifth, just behind Mikal Bridges in the Most Improved Player balloting.

Our Lucas Kaplan and Ben Pfeifer of NBA Draft Analysis recently broke down what we can expect from the fifth year pro...

As Lucas says at the end of the video, the next step will be his offensive development.

“I think a lot of it is going to be team dependent on how the Nets insulate him,” said Lucas. “This is all leading toward him becoming a very good offensive player instead of what he is now, which is a pretty good offensive player. It’s a contract year so it’s going to be really fun to see how much hype he has rolling towards the off-season.”

Enjoy!