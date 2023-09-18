Noah Eagle, Ian’s son, to join Nets coverage on YES Network

Two “Birds” are better than one!

According to Andrew Marchand of the Post, that’s YES Network’s plan for its Nets coverage this season. Marchand reports Monday that Noah Eagle, the 25-year-old son of Ian Eagle, will be joining the YES broadcast starting December 2 when the Nets face the Magic at Barclays Center.

Ian Eagle, who’s been calling Nets games for 30 years — five years before Noah was born, will continue calling Nets games as will Ryan Ruocco, but the two mainstays of YES coverage are increasingly popular across the broadcast and cable spectrum with gigs covering the NBA, WNBA, NCAA men’s and women’s basketball as well as the NFL between them.

As Marchand wrote:

With Ian and Ryan Ruocco still handling the bulk of the action, Noah is expected to call 10 games, give or take...That will be after Noah’s Big Ten Saturday night schedule on NBC ends. Noah is also calling the Super Bowl for Nickelodeon as part of their SpongeBob Slime Time alternate cast. Noah, 25, spent the last four years as the Clippers’ play-by-player on radio after graduating from Syracuse. He also has called Summer League for Turner and Jr. NBA for Fox. Before being hired full-time to call college football for NBC, he did 3-on-3 Olympic basketball for the network. He previously called college basketball and football for Fox Sports.

Much of Noah Eagle’s games will come during March Madness when his father and Ruocco will be busy with the men’s and women’s games. Ian Eagle will become the new lead voice of CBS’s Men’s Final Four coverage, Marchand notes, while Ruocco is ESPN’s lead play-by-play announcer for the Women’s Final Four.

Marchand credits Jared Boshnack, YES’s vice-president of production, with the idea of bringing Noah Eagle back to the New York area. YES, of course, has a long history of finding and developing top broadcast talent on its Emmy-award coverage of the Nets, first in New Jersey, then in Brooklyn, as Marchand notes.

Besides lead network play-by-players, like Eagle, Ruocco and Marv Albert, YES has a history of producing star broadcasters. The list includes Mark Jackson, Michelle Beadle, Richard Jefferson, Sarah Kustok, Michael Grady and Greg Anthony to name a few. Under YES’s president of programming, John Filippelli, and longtime Nets TV producer Frank DiGraci, the Nets have been a TV dynasty.

Noah Eagle and his father are both graduates of Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Communications.