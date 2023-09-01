Haynes: Nets sign Harry Giles III

Harry Giles III, the highly talented but often injured big man, is signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports and TNT was first with the news...

Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/CAJ3fMwyta — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 1, 2023

Followed within a minute by Mike Scotto of Hoopshype...

The Brooklyn Nets and Harry Giles have agreed to a deal, agent Daniel Hazan told @hoopshype. Giles was the No. 20 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 1, 2023

NetsDaily can confirm the reports. The deal is a cross between a camp invite and a standard but non-guaranteed deal. In either event, the non-guaranteed nature of the deal will permit the Nets to cut him if things don’t work out or figure out a way to sign him if they do.

The Nets worked out Giles August 5, one of a month-long set of Giles auditions that attracted scouts from more than a dozen NBA teams. Giles who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2020-21 seasons. In fact, he hasn’t stepped on an NBA or G League court since January of 2022 when he suffered a torn ACL in the G Le,ague with the Agua Caliente Clippers. He’s had three knee surgeries going back to his college days at Duke, by our count.

Two days before the Nets scouted him in early August, Giles played in the Miami Pro League — where the Nets Dennis Smith Jr. and Royce O’Neale have played this summer. He put up 42 points...

Harry Giles went OFF at the Miami Pro League yesterday! @HGiiizzle @MiamiProLeague_ pic.twitter.com/eTkw3QF5XK — Hoops Nation (@HoopsNation_1) August 3, 2023

Before his career was betrayed by his body, Giles, 6’11” with a chiseled frame and 7’3” wingspan, was seen as a top big man prospect. He could shoot, rebound, pass and block. In the 2017 Draft, the same one that featured his high school teammate and friend, Jayson Tatum, and Bam Adebayo, he was taken at No. 20, two spots ahead of Jarrett Allen. The Nets were interested back then despite his bad fortune. Since then, though, Giles has played only 142 NBA games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Giles should find plenty of opportunity in Brooklyn as the team seeks to buttress its front court. They have already signed two bigs to non-guaranteed deals: Darius Bazley who most recently played for the Suns, and Trendon Watford, who was with the Blazers last season. The Nets also drafted Noah Clowney in June. All are young, with Giles at 25, the oldest.