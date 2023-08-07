Watch Live: Team USA vs. Puerto Rico, 10:00 PM ET on FS1

For the first time, the Nets “twins” will represent their country in international play as Team USA plays Puerto Rico in a “friendly” — FIBA terminology for exhibition game — at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas. Mikal Bridges has started in all the team’s scrimmages vs. Team Select, USA Basketball’s young stars, Johnson in half of them.

The red, white and blue will play five “friendlies” in Las Vegas, Malaga, Spain and Abu Dhabi, UAE, before headed to the FIBA World Cup in Manila which for the US begins against New Zealand on August 26. Between now and the final weekend of Cup play on September 9-10, Team USA could play as many as 14 games.

WHO: Team USA vs. Puerto Rico

WHEN: 10:00 PM ET

WHERE: FS1

