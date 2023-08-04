POLL: How’d The Nets Do This Off-Season?

The Brooklyn Nets have 15 standard deals following the non-guaranteed signing of Trendon Watford, the 6’9” PF previously with Portland. The plan seems to be a balancing things so they can compete, reboot, and play the market as time goes on.
But as things stand today, Sean Marks opted to shed some cap space and build a team that clearly wants to prioritize defense. Cam Johnson’s $108 million re-signing (with incentives), was the most expensive splash of the off-season, thus Brooklyn’s off-season isn’t one that popped much for local or national tabloids — perhaps for the better; need we be reminded.
All said, they replenished their previously empty cupboard of draft picks with 17 total through 2030 (11 in the 1st round; sixth in the 2nd), which gives them enough flexibility to develop young talent, build with the current, and scour the market as they please.
New Additions:
- Dennis Smith Jr. (free agency)
- Lonnie Walker IV (free agency)
- Darius Bazley (free agency)
- Trendon Watford (free agency)
- Noah Clowney (draft)
- Dariq Whitehead (draft)
- Jalen Wilson (draft)
- Patrick Gardner (Exhibit 10)
Returning Players:
- Mikal Bridges
- Nic Claxton
- Cam Johnson
- Ben Simmons
- Royce O’Neale
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- Cam Thomas
On the way out:
- Joe Harris
- Patty Mills
- Seth Curry
- Yuta Watanabe
- David Duke Jr.
- Edmond Sumner
It’s been an odd off-season. Trade speculation surrounding superstar players is still lingering in August, and Brooklyn could find itself somewhere in the middle of it. As of August 4 — approximately two months out from training camp — this is what they’ve got.
Let’s hear what you think about their off-season in the poll/comments.
Poll
How’d the Nets fare this off-season?
-
46%
Good!
-
8%
Bad.
-
44%
Somewhere in the middle...
