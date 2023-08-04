 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

POLL: How’d The Nets Do This Off-Season?

By Net Income
/ new
NBA: Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have 15 standard deals following the non-guaranteed signing of Trendon Watford, the 6’9” PF previously with Portland. The plan seems to be a balancing things so they can compete, reboot, and play the market as time goes on.

But as things stand today, Sean Marks opted to shed some cap space and build a team that clearly wants to prioritize defense. Cam Johnson’s $108 million re-signing (with incentives), was the most expensive splash of the off-season, thus Brooklyn’s off-season isn’t one that popped much for local or national tabloids — perhaps for the better; need we be reminded.

All said, they replenished their previously empty cupboard of draft picks with 17 total through 2030 (11 in the 1st round; sixth in the 2nd), which gives them enough flexibility to develop young talent, build with the current, and scour the market as they please.

New Additions:

  • Dennis Smith Jr. (free agency)
  • Lonnie Walker IV (free agency)
  • Darius Bazley (free agency)
  • Trendon Watford (free agency)
  • Noah Clowney (draft)
  • Dariq Whitehead (draft)
  • Jalen Wilson (draft)
  • Patrick Gardner (Exhibit 10)

Returning Players:

  • Mikal Bridges
  • Nic Claxton
  • Cam Johnson
  • Ben Simmons
  • Royce O’Neale
  • Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Cam Thomas

On the way out:

  • Joe Harris
  • Patty Mills
  • Seth Curry
  • Yuta Watanabe
  • David Duke Jr.
  • Edmond Sumner

It’s been an odd off-season. Trade speculation surrounding superstar players is still lingering in August, and Brooklyn could find itself somewhere in the middle of it. As of August 4 — approximately two months out from training camp — this is what they’ve got.

Let’s hear what you think about their off-season in the poll/comments.

Poll

How’d the Nets fare this off-season?

view results
  • 46%
    Good!
    (142 votes)
  • 8%
    Bad.
    (27 votes)
  • 44%
    Somewhere in the middle...
    (138 votes)
307 votes total Vote Now

