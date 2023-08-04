POLL: How’d The Nets Do This Off-Season?

The Brooklyn Nets have 15 standard deals following the non-guaranteed signing of Trendon Watford, the 6’9” PF previously with Portland. The plan seems to be a balancing things so they can compete, reboot, and play the market as time goes on.

But as things stand today, Sean Marks opted to shed some cap space and build a team that clearly wants to prioritize defense. Cam Johnson’s $108 million re-signing (with incentives), was the most expensive splash of the off-season, thus Brooklyn’s off-season isn’t one that popped much for local or national tabloids — perhaps for the better; need we be reminded.

All said, they replenished their previously empty cupboard of draft picks with 17 total through 2030 (11 in the 1st round; sixth in the 2nd), which gives them enough flexibility to develop young talent, build with the current, and scour the market as they please.

New Additions:

Dennis Smith Jr. (free agency)

Lonnie Walker IV (free agency)

Darius Bazley (free agency)

Trendon Watford (free agency)

Noah Clowney (draft)

Dariq Whitehead (draft)

Jalen Wilson (draft)

Patrick Gardner (Exhibit 10)

Returning Players:

Mikal Bridges

Nic Claxton

Cam Johnson

Ben Simmons

Royce O’Neale

Dorian Finney-Smith

Cam Thomas

On the way out:

Joe Harris

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Yuta Watanabe

David Duke Jr.

Edmond Sumner

It’s been an odd off-season. Trade speculation surrounding superstar players is still lingering in August, and Brooklyn could find itself somewhere in the middle of it. As of August 4 — approximately two months out from training camp — this is what they’ve got.

Let’s hear what you think about their off-season in the poll/comments.