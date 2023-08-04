Nets preseason schedule will feature two games at home

The Brooklyn Nets will open its 2023-24 season with a four-game preseason schedule that features two home contests at Barclays Center and YES Network coverage of all four contests.

As previously reported, the Nets will open preseason vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, October 9, and will conclude the preseason slate with a trip to Miami to face the Heat on Wednesday, October 18.

The Nets will host an international matchup against Maccabi Ra’anana on Thursday, October 12, and a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, October 16.

Brooklyn will hold its Media Day on October 2, then begin training camp the next day at HSS Training Center in Sunset Park. Opening Night is likely to be October 24. The Nets full regular season schedule will be released in mid-August.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now. To learn more and view options, visit brooklynnets.com. Single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center will go on sale at a later date.