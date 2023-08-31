Long Island Nets acquire G League rights to Jordan Hall from Austin Spurs

The Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that they have acquired G League rights to 6’8” wing Jordan Hall from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the G League player rights to forward RaiQuan Gray. The deal ends Gray’s final affiliation with Brooklyn or Long Island, two years after the Nets took him with the 59th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and four months after signing him to a two-way deal at season’s end.

Hall was on a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs last year, getting into nine games for the big club and 29 with the Austin Spurs. He played for the Nets’ Summer League entry in Las Vegas as well. Hall, a product of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a native of Wildwood, N.J. is 21 years old.

The trade raises the possibility that Hall could wind up in Nets training camp before heading to Nassau Coliseum. The team has four Exhibit 10 contracts — camp invites available. Although the Nets have not announced any Exhibit 10 signings, Mike Scotto of Hoophype has reported — and Patrick Gardner has confirmed — that the 6’11” Marist product has agreed to such a deal. Gardner, of course, is in Manila playing in the FIBA World Cup with the Egyptian national team. So is a big contingent of the Nets front office. The Nets are not expected to announce Exhibit 10 signings till early September when Sean Marks & Co. return from the Philippines.

Hall appeared in nine career NBA games with the San Antonio Spurs last season, recording averages of 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 9.2 minutes per game. He also appeared in 29 NBA G League games (22 starts) with the Austin Spurs, posting averages of 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest, in addition to appearing in nine Showcase Cup games (seven starts) for Austin, averaging 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

A 3-point specialist, Hall hit nine of them in his second G League with Austin...

Most recently, the Wildwood, N.J., native posted Summer League averages of 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 19.6 minutes per contest across five games, starting slowly but finishing as a solid performer off the bench.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Hall spent two collegiate seasons (2020-22) at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, recording averages of 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.7 minutes per contest across 50 games (47 starts).

Gray appeared in 44 games (22 starts) for Long Island across two seasons (2021-23) and posted averages of 10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.8 minutes per game. The day before the last game of the NBA season, the Nets signed Gray to a two-way, two-way contract and in that final game vs. the 76ers, Gray scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out seven assists. In the Summer League, however, Gray disappointed and the Nets ended his two-way deal on July 18.

Long Island is building out their roster. In addition to two-ways Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks, J.R. Holden, the Nets G League GM, has acquired the G League rights to 6’6” wing D.J. Stewart who played for the Heat affiliate in Sioux Falls, S.D. last season averaging 20 points a game. Gardner has told reporters he expects to play for Long Island which is also his home.