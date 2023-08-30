Brooklyn Nets Reacts Survey: Who’s The Starting Point Guard By Season’s End?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Brooklyn Nets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Most of Brooklyn’s offseason skeptics ask mostly about its frontcourt, its depth, but the focus this week has been on Ben Simmons... the point guard. In his most in-depth interview in nearly a year, the 6’11” enigma told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he’s indeed healthy and ready to “dominate people” on the court.

Are you buying it?

He’s looked good in offseason videos, but that’s become insanity at this point. Brooklyn’s front office is cautiously optimistic about him. NetsDaily wrote this week how he can be the bridge that turns the team from “competitive” to “contender” depending on which version they get.

His back may be healed but he still needs to play in front of thousands of fans. He told Spears that he’ll “Definitely” be ready to go for opening night, but how about when it matters most in April?

The Nets have some contingency plans if it doesn’t work. We wanna hear from you in the survey below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TG6F0F/">Please take our survey</a>

