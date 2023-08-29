Nets and WFAN extend radio deal for multiple years

The Brooklyn Nets and Audacy’s WFAN have announced a multi-year extension to broadcast of Nets games on local radio at 101.9 FM and 660 AM.

The 2023-24 season will be the Nets’ 20th on WFAN, beginning back in 2004-05. Chris Carrino, play-by-play, and Tim Capstraw, analyst, will be back together for their 22th season in the booth.

No details were released on the length of the extension nor the financial details of the deal.

“The Brooklyn Nets are thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership with WFAN,” said Andrew Karson, Global EVP, Marketing at BSE Global, the Nets parent company. “WFAN is the home of New York sports and our flagship station for the last 20 seasons. We look forward to our fans enjoying Brooklyn Nets basketball on WFAN for years to come.”

“For two decades, WFAN and the Nets have been committed to bringing fans the very best NBA coverage in town,” said Chris Olivero, Market President, Audacy New York. “The passion for the Brooklyn brand is unique and we are proud to continue to be the soundtrack for the Nets as another season is about to tip off.”

The Nets open October 25 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center, but Nets training camp opens in five weeks, on October 3. Media Day, where Carrino and Capstraw play a big role, is the day before.