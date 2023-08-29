Watch Live: Egypt vs. Mexico, 4:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Egypt, which has lost both of their games in group play, will try to get a measure of respect on Tuesday night, Manila time — Tuesday morning, New York Time.

For Nets fans, the reason to get up, get out of bed and find the game is Patrick Gardner. After a two-point game in Egypt’s opening loss to Lithuania, Gardner went for 13 points and eight boards while playing 35 out of 40 minutes in Game 2 vs. Montenegro ... and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. He fired up six threes, making two.

Tuesday, Gardner and the Pharaohs will face Mexico who are also 0-2. The Mexicans have no NBA players on their roster. They’re led by Fabian James, a 6’6” power forward, and Pako Cruz, a 6’3” shooting guard. James and Cruz lead the team in rebounds and points while placing second and third in assists.

In a FIBA.com feature published Monday, Gardner talked about how Assem Marei. a 6’9” big who’s 31, has been mentoring him.

“Assem is definitely a mentor to me. We were roommates for a few days, and I always ask him all sorts of questions. He’s always giving me advice, and I like to look at what he does, especially in preparing for the games.

As for his future with Brooklyn, Gardner acknowledged he will be in Brooklyn as an Exhibit 10.

“I was fortunate enough to get a training camp invite for the Nets, then depending how I do here and in general, hopefully I could just keep moving up from there. I think I’m gonna be with the G League team, but you never know what could happen, just got to be prepared for all options,”

Live stats will be available here.

WHO: Egypt vs. Mexico

WHEN: 4:45 a.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN+ or Courtside 1891, the official streaming service of the FIBA World Cup.