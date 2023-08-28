Watch Live: Team USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET on ESPN2

France is out of the World Cup. It was slated to win silver. Australia lost to Germany. Can they win bronze as projected? Is it the U.S. turn to do a fade? After beating New Zealand on Saturday, Team USA goes up against Greece, who it beat by 22 in Abu Dhabi a week ago.

The win over the Kiwis was not without concern. The Americans went down, 14-4, early as New Zealand’s physical game surprised and FIBA basketball is physical. Steve Kerr didn’t call a timeout, letting his young team find its way, but he did keep switching up lineups, replacing four of his five starters, leaving only Mikal Bridges on the court.

Greece, without two of the three Antetokounmpo brothers, is 1-0 like the U.S. beating Jordan and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in Group C Saturday. Greece is led by veterans: Thomas Walkup, a 6’4” point guard who has NBA training camp and G League experience; Georgios Pagagiannis, a 7’3” center who was a lottery pick in 2016 and played 39 games for the Kings and Blazers: and Kostas Papanikolaou, a 6’8” forward who has had an illustrious European career as well as two seasons in the NBA are the top players the US will face. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who has played with his younger brother in Milwaukee, comes off the bench.

Live stats can be found here.

WHO: Team USA vs. Greece

WHEN: 8:40 a.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN2 or Courtside 1891, the official streaming service of the FIBA World Cup.