Watch Live: Egypt and Patrick Gardner play Montenegro at 4:40 a.m. on ESPN+

If you’re watching from New York, you’ll have to get up early Sunday morning to watch Egypt and Nets training camp invite Patrick Gardner battle Montenegro and Nikola Vucevic in the Pharaohs’ second game of group play. The game starts at 4:40 a.m. ET

Gardner played only 14 minutes in the Egyptians’ loss to European powerhouse Lithuania, scoring two points and grabbing two boards. The 6’11” Merrick, Long Island, native only got his Egyptian passport less that two weeks ago and on a team of veterans, he seemed like an afterthought. He’ll get another chance Sunday vs. Montenegro, the tiny Baltic state that has produced more than its share of NBA and Euroleague players. This year, the national team is led by Nikola Vucevic, the 6’10” Bulls center who’s twice been an NBA All-Star. Vucevic led Montenegro with 27 points in their 91-71 win over Mexico.

Egypt needs at least one win in group play to qualify for the second round ... and an automatic bid to the Paris Olympics.

Live stats can be found here.

WHO: Egypt vs. Montenegro

WHEN: 4:45 a.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN+ or Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming service.