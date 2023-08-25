Patrick Gardner scores two points in FIBA World Cup debut

Patrick Yousef Gardner, who agreed to a Nets camp invite last month, played 13 minutes Friday evening in Egypt’s 93-67 loss to European powerhouse Lithuania an the Mall of Asia in Manila, scoring two points, grabbing two boards and handing out an assist.

Gardner, who Egypt lists at 2.16 meters — 7’1” — didn’t start for the Pharaohs but entered the game late in the first with Jonas Valanciunus, the Pelicans big, dominating the boards. Egypt’s head coach Roy Rana played Gardner at the 4 and he spent a lot of his time in the corners rather than the post. Gardner only got his Egyptian passport earlier this month.

Gardner’s driving layup came as Egypt made its only run of the game in the mid-third quarter which saw Egypt come with eight. At that point, Lithuania took control of the game and coasted the rest of the way, ultimately building the lead up to 30.

Egypt plays again Sunday at 4:40 a.m. ET vs. Montenegro. The Egyptians are trying to get out of group play which would mean an automatic bid to the Paris Olympics next summer. Team USA opens Cups play Saturday morning at 8:40 a.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.