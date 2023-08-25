Watch Live: Egypt vs. Lithuania, 8:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+

The Egyptian national team, featuring Nets training camp invite Patrick Yousef Gardner, will take on Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup from Manila Friday morning, Eastern Time.

Gardner, a native of Merrick, Long Island, has Egyptian roots — his mother is from Cairo and he spent summers in Egypt during high school. The big, who was listed at 6’11” at Marist but 7’1” by Egypt, has agreed to join the Nets on an Exhibit 10 contract.

He told Arab News earlier in the week that he has long been interested in playing for his mother’s homeland but didn’t think it was possible. Then 10 days ago, he received his Egyptian passport.

“I never thought it was possible until this year. So I’m just so excited to be a part of this and I’m ready to compete with this amazing team,” Gardner told Arab News in a profile published Thursday.

Another Egyptian with American roots, point guard Adam Moussa, also got his Egyptian passport last week. Moussa, who grew up outside Dallas, currently plays for Tarlton State University in Texas.

Lithuania, a perennial European powerhouse, features Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas, former Knicks Ignas Brazdeikis and Mindaugas Kuzminskas as well as Donatas Motiejunas, who played for the Rockets (and who the Nets tendered a four-year, $37 million offer sheet back in 2016.)

Team USA opens vs. New Zealand at the same time Saturday, which would permit Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and the rest of the Nets delegation in Manila to take in the game.

Live stats should be available here.

WHO: Egypt vs. Lithuania

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. ET

WHERE: ESPN+ or Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming service.