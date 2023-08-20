Watch Live: Team USA vs. Germany, 12 noon ET on FOX

Team USA is once again in Abu Dhabi on the Persian Gulf Sunday, the last stop before the 12 NBA players head to Manila in the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup next weekend.

The Americans are 4-0 going into Sunday’s noon match-up and a win over Germany would give them a perfect record and a whole lot of confidence going into their first game next Saturday morning vs. New Zealand in the Philippine capital.

The German national team headlined by the always pesky Dennis Schroeder of the Raptors and the improving Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz, of the Magic. Germany is 4-1 in exhibition play, their only loss coming against Canada in overtime. They beat Greece, 84-71, Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The game will air on FOX Sports. All the World Cup games will air on the networks of ESPN.

WHO: Team USA vs. Greece.

WHEN: 12 noon ET

WHERE: FS1

Live stats should be available here.