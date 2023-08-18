Watch Live: Team USA vs. Greece, 12 noon ET on FS1

Team USA is in Abu Dhabi on the Persian Gulf Friday, the next to last stop before the 12 NBA players head to Manila in the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup. The Americans will play two games in the USA Basketball Showcase, Greece Friday and Germany Sunday.

Greece which the US will also face in group play in Manila is without Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Kostas, leaving its roster a shell of what the Greece basketball had hoped for. While Team USA has gone 3-0, Greece minus the freaks is 0-2, losing to Serbia and Italy. Thomas Walkup, a 6’4” point guard who has NBA training camp and G League experience; Georgios Pagagiannis, a 7’3” center who was a lottery pick in 2016 and played 39 games for the Kings and Blazers: and Kostas Papanikolaou, a 6’8” forward who has had an illustrious European career as well as two seasons in the NBA are likely the top players the US will face. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who has played with his younger brother in Milwaukee, comes off the bench.

The game will air on FS1. Sunday’s game is also a noontime affair which will air on FOX Sports.

WHO: Team USA vs. Greece.

WHEN: 12 noon ET

WHERE: FS1

Live stats will be available here.