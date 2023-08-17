Brooklyn Nets open 2023-24 season vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays October 25

The 2023-24 NBA schedule is out and the Brooklyn Nets will open up vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. on October 25.

Unlike in the days of the “Big Three,” Brooklyn will not be seen nationally that often, compared to previous years, appearing on ESPN three times and TNT twice. No games are scheduled on ABC. That’s down from 11 last season, including two game switches following the superstar trades at the deadline, and way down from 2021-22 when the Nets had 26 nationally TV games on ABC, ESPN and TNT, including the marquee game on Christmas Day vs. the Lakers. The Nets will off on Christmas this season. They will also have six games on NBA TV.

Among the big games on the schedule:

Kevin Durant will return to Barclays Center with the Phoenix Suns on January 31 in a game scheduled for ESPN.

Kyrie Irving will return with Dallas Mavericks a week later on February 6 in a game scheduled for TNT.

Joe Harris, who until he traded to the Pistons was the longest tenured Net, will be back in Brooklyn on December 23.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson return to Phoenix on December 13 while Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie return to Dallas in second game of the season on October 27.

NBA champion Denver Nuggets will in town on December 22.

Victor Wembanyama, the overall No. 1, will make his Brooklyn debut on February 10 while at the other end of the scale, LeBron James and the Lakers are in the city March 31.

As long as he’s healthy, Mikal Bridges 400th consecutive game will take place November 8 at Barclays Center vs. the Clippers. Bridges streak is currently the longest in the NBA.

The Nets will be at home for MLK Day vs. the Heat.

The Nets will have three five-game home stands, including a 10-in-11 stretch encompassing two of the stands from November 25 through February 13. The longest road trip will be six games, running from March 7 - 17 taking the Nets to Detroit, Charlotte, Cleveland, Orlando, Indianapolis and San Antonio.

The Nets will play 14 back-to-backs, accounting for over a third of their schedule, including nine across two different cities. One of the back-to-backs is vs. a home-and-home vs Boston on February 13 and 14.

The inter-borough rivalry begins vs. the Knicks December 20 at Barclays Center, then January 23, also in Brooklyn, followed by games at MSG on March 23 and April 12. The Nets — and Ben Simmons — will play at Philadelphia on February 3 and April 14, the final game of the regular season. The 76ers will be in Brooklyn on November 23 and March 5.

November looks to be tough month for the Nets with three games against Eastern Conference champ Miami Heat and two games vs. the Boston Celtics as well as games vs. the Bucks and Clippers.

The big West Coast trip is scheduled for December 11 - 18, with games in Sacramento, Phoenix, Denver, Golden State and Utah.

In addition to the Nets-Suns game, the other two ESPN games will be against the Celtics in Boston on November 10 and the Cavs in Cleveland on March 10. The only game other than the Irving game in Brooklyn will be January 23 vs. the Knicks in Brooklyn.