Long Island Nets to hold local player tryouts Sept. 10 in Massapequa

If you’ve got $250 and a dream of playing professional basketball, make no plans for September 10.

The Long Island Nets will host their annual local player tryouts on that Sunday at the Fieldhouse Sports Complex in Massapequa, N.Y. There, under the watchful eyes of Brooklyn and Long Island talent scouts, local basketball talent will have the opportunity to compete for a chance to earn an invitation to Long Island’s training camp in October.

And it’s not as much of a long shot as you might think. Last year, one of those who participated in the tryouts, Kameron Hankerson, appeared in 28 games for Long Island during the 2022-23 season and played for Brooklyn in the Las Vegas Summer League in July. And two years ago, Craig Randall II, went from the tryouts to training camp to being named the G League’s Most Improved Player.

Long Island will host two separate tryouts on September 10, with a 10:00 a.m. ET session followed by an afternoon session at 2:00 p.m. Brooklyn and Long Island Nets basketball operations personnel will assess participants through a variety of drills and scrimmages.

Both local player tryouts will be held at the Fieldhouse Sports Complex at 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy. in Massapequa, Check-in for the first session will begin at 9:00 a.m., while check-in for the second tryout will start at 1:00 p.m.

Each tryout will be limited to the first 75 applicants who submit the $250 non-refundable registration fee and complete the required registration and waiver forms. Both tryouts will be closed to the public.

All candidates must pre-register online and be eligible to play in the NBA G League. For more information on the tryouts or to begin the registration process, please visit longislandnets.com. The tryouts are sponsored by the Hospital for Special Surgery, the official hospital of both the Brooklyn and Long Island Nets.