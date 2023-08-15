NBA Cup for the Nets opens in Chicago on November 3

The Nets will open group play in the NBA’ Cup, the league’s new in-season tournament, in Chicago on November 3. It will be the first of four games in group play of the competition that’s modeled on European national cups.

Here’s the full schedule of the Nets in group play...

Only the Celtics game of Brooklyn’s group play will be nationally televised, on ESPN.

Group play is the first round of the tournament which will culminate in a Final Four to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7-9. Here’s a short primer from the NBA on how the tournament will work:

Group Play games, the first of two stages in the In-Season Tournament, will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. On these “Tournament Nights,” the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games. Each team will play four designated Group Play games from Nov. 3-28 – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two games on the road. As previously announced, all 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Eight teams (four per conference) will advance from Group Play into the second stage of the In-Season Tournament, the Knockout Rounds. The advancing teams will be the six group winners and two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The tiebreaker procedures are available here. The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5), Semifinals (Thursday, Dec. 7) and Championship (Saturday, Dec. 9).

All the games, with the exception of the championship game, will count on each team’s regular season record. The big enticement for players is a one-time financial bonus.

Players on winning team of Championship: $500,000 each

Players on losing team of Championship: $200,000 each

Players on losing team of Semifinals: $100,000 each

Players on losing team of Quarterfinals: $50,000 each

The Cup will also feature an MVP and all-tournament teams.

The NBA will release the full 2023-24 season schedule on Thursday.