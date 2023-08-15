Nets rookies to appear Sunday at Barclays Center fan event celebrating schedule release

Fans are invited to Barclays Center Sunday for a day-long event Sunday to celebrate the release of the team’s 2023-24 season schedule. The event will feature appearances by the Nets three rookies — Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson — and live entertainment led by Bed-Stuy rapper Lola Brooke.

The party, which is sponsored by the Nets and Ticketmaster, will run between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, and is open and free to the general public. Food and beverages will also be provided free.

In addition to the three rookies, two Nets greats, Buck Williams and Albert King, will be on hand for the festivities. Clowney, Whitehead and Wilson will appear at 1:00 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Brooke as well as HDBEENDOPE, Boi Angel, the Nets Drumline and Team Hype. Brooke is scheduled to start her performance at 4:00 p.m.

Food and beverages will be provided by a long list of locally owned small businesses, including Beer Garage, BK Sweet Spot, Island Pops, Pure Grit BBQ, Lickkle More Jerk, Aunt et Uncle, BK 9, Migrant Kitchen, Soco BK, and Destination Dumpling.

The NBA schedule is expected to be released in the next few days.