Watch Live: Team USA vs. Spain, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports

Team USA won their first two FIBA World Cup warm-up games vs. Puerto Rico and Slovenia (without Luka Doncic) by an average of 36.5 points, but Sunday’s game, the second of a rare international back-to-back vs. Spain should be more of a test. The Americans and Spaniards are FIBA’s top two ranked teams, depending on the day, and the game is in Malaga, Spain. To to make things even more momentous for Spain, it is part of a 100th anniversary celebration of the Spanish basketball federation, the FEB.

Spain, seeking its features a cross-section of NBA and European stars, including Alex Abrines, Willy and Juancho Hernangomez, Santi Aldama, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Llull and Usman Garuba but not Ricky Rubio, their long-time star and point guard. Rubio announced earlier this month that he’s taking time off from his basketball commitments to deal with his mental health. That’s a big loss.

Sunday’s game will air on FOX Sports.

As for the “twins,” Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are both averaging 11.5 points a game for Team USA, playing about 20 minutes a game in the two blowout wins. Bridges has started both games with Johnson coming off the bench. After Sunday’s game, Team USA will fly to Abu Dhabi, UAE, for their final tune-up games vs. Greece and Germany next Friday and Sunday.

The box score, as it is with all the exhibition games, is on the host federation’s website, in this case, Spain’s.