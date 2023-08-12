Watch Live: Team USA vs. Slovenia, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

After scoring 29 points between them vs. the Puerto Rican national team in Las Vegas at the beginning of the week, Team USA’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will face off Saturday afternoon, New York time, in Spain vs. the Slovenian national team, but without Luka Doncic.

Doncic injured his leg in another warm-up game Friday night and showed up at the Malaga arena Saturday with his left leg in a sleeve, the result of “an unfavorable blow,” according to the Slovenian basketball federation. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on FS1, part of FOX’s agreement with USA Basketball to air all five of the red, white and blue’s “friendly” games. Team USA will play Spain, the No. 1 ranked team in FIBA World Cup competition, Sunday, same time, same place, then move on to Abu Dhabi in the UAE for games next Friday and Sunday.

WHO: Team USA vs. Slovenia

WHEN: 3:30 PM ET

WHERE: FS1

The box score, as it is with all the exhibition games, is on the host federation’s website, in this case, Spain’s.