NBA Summer League Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks, 5:30 PM EST on NBA TV

The Brooklyn Nets will look to rebound from their opening night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as NBA Summer league rolls on Sunday evening.

They will suit up against the New York Knicks in a clash of the titans some guys type of matchup.

Fun!

The Knicks are 0-1 in Summer League play as well, which means someone will get their first W of the summer - hopefully.

Isaiah Roby might be the most recognizable name on the Knicks roster, but in their opening game against the 76ers he struggled to do much of anything, scoring just 7 points in 26 minutes and posting a -9 on the game.

How about promising Nets big man Noah Clowney? How did he fare in his first game?

Unfortunately, Noah Clowney did not experience the immediate success of his young teammates, shooting a tough 1-of-9 from the floor, including 1-of-7 from deep. The prospect/project may remain just that during Summer League, though he’s likely clocked in his worst shooting performance of the event already.

Oh.

It’s “just Summer League,” sure, but both of these teams in their first games are making it hard for fans to get too excited about this matchup.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-1) vs. New York Knicks (0-1)

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. est

WHERE: NBA TV

