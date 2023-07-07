Live NBA Summer League: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 PM EST on NBA TV

Happy NBA Summer League Friday, friends. The Brooklyn Nets are in Las Vegas and ready to get the Summer League started with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets, led by rookies Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson will go up against a Cavs team led by... Sam Merrill? That roster looks like a Summer League version of a Summer League team.

There’s generally not a ton to learn from Summer League - take a lot of it with a grain of salt - but it will be nice to see what we have to work with.

Here’s some fun pregame reading on the youngest & shortest (and maybe most intriguing) player on the Nets’ roster, Kennedy Chandler.

One possibility is Kennedy Chandler who is the youngest (20), the shortest (6’1”) and almost certainly the most athletic (41.5” max vertical) player on the 13-man roster. Chandler, who played one year at Tennessee before being taken in the second round by Memphis, appearing in 36 games for the Grizzlies last season. He averaged a modest 2.2 points and 1.9 assists in 7.8 minutes per game, but there is potential and an intriguing back story. A 5-star high school recruit, he was Mr. Basketball in Tennessee two years running before transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. At Tennessee, he averaged 13.9 points a game, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals a game. He also shot well from three, hitting nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts. That didn’t translate when he got back home to Memphis, however. Undersized, Chandler shot only 42/14/36 for Memphis. In seven games with the Memphis Hustle of the G League, he did better: 16.1 points and 5.7 assists, but again, he only shot 20.7% from deep.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. est

WHERE: NBA TV

Enjoy!