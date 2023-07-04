Liberty honor America on July 4 simply, yet profoundly

The hot dogs have all been eaten, the fireworks exhausted and the red, white and blue bunting put away. The Fourth of July is over.

But one final tone has to be sounded.

The New York Liberty, in a celebration not just of the nation’s 247th birthday but the diverse cultures that make it up, put together a unique tribute, a reading of Emma Lazarus’s famous poem, “The New Colossus,” that was cast onto a bronze plaque and mounted inside the lower level of the Statue of Liberty, the team’s inspiration...

Each of the Liberty players and head coach Sandy Brondello recited a line of the poem, their name and country of origin displayed on screen, their accents melding together. As the Daily News wrote in an editorial Tuesday...

Center Han Xu hails from China. Guard Marine Johannès, from France. Forward Jonquel Jones, from the Bahamas. Forward Nyara Sabally, from Germany. Head coach Sandy Brondello is from Australia. Others were born here — but have family roots elsewhere. Like their namesake, these women stand tall... This is our team. This is our city. This is our country as long as she continues to lift her lamp beside the golden door.

Indeed. The team is a reflection of a city where 40% of its residents were born outside the U.S., their appreciation of their new home unsurpassed.