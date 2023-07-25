Nets sign Marist big man Patrick Gardner to training camp contract

Patrick Yousef Gardner, a 6’11” stretch 5 who played for Miami in the Summer League and will play for Egypt in the FIBA World Cup, has been signed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract by the Nets.

Mike Scotto of Hoopshype was first with the news...

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal with center Patrick Yousef Gardner, league sources told @hoopshype. Gardner will be playing with the Egyptian National Team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 25, 2023

The 24-year-old Long Island native played for Marist College in Poughkeepsie last season after previous stops at Nassau Community College and St. Michael College in Vermont. In his sole year at Marist, Gardner averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists with shooting splits of 56/38/84. He started at the 5 with the Heat in Summer League and shot 5-of-11 (45.4%) from deep, averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 boards in 10 minutes per game.

He played his best ball in the MAAC Tournament where he led Marist to the Finals for the first time in school history.

Patrick Gardner played his best basketball last season during the MAAC tournament. In four games:



21.3 points

9.5 rebounds

1.5 blocks

47% FG

53% from three (4.3 attempts per game)



Led Marist to the conference championship game despite a 10-19 regular season record. pic.twitter.com/MiLLD7bp39 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) July 25, 2023

Gardner regarded as an intelligent player with good range and mechanics on his three as well as some ball-handling and passing skills. He has said his defense and lower body strengths are two areas where he needs improvement. Here’s another short clip of his season highlights ...

Patrick Gardner of Marist in the MAAC is circulating in NBA circles



We have been reached out to multiple times in the last few weeks by scouts looking for info on the 6’11 stud



Former D2 player



pic.twitter.com/gyqMle1QI3 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 3, 2023

Gardner, whose mother is Egyptian, will play for Egypt in the FIBA World Cup in Southeast Asia. The national team will open World Cup play vs. Lithuania on August 25 in Manila. Prior to that, Egypt will play exhibition games starting this weekend. It’s not known if Gardner is with the team. The Nets will now have three players in the World Cup. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will play for Team USA, also in Manila.

The Nets worked out Gardner at HSS Training Center before the NBA Draft. Within hours after he went undrafted on June 22, Gardner agreed to sign a Summer League deal with Miami.

Gardner will participate in training camp, likely be waived and assigned to Long Island who plays at Nassau Coliseum, not far from where he grew up in Merrick.

Nets now have 13 standard guaranteed NBA contracts and one non-guaranteed, two two-ways and now an Exhibit 10. That’s 17. The most a team can bring to camp is 21, all told.