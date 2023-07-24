Long Island Nets acquire D.J. Stewart in trade for Alondes Williams

The Long Island Nets on Monday traded 6’4” combo guard Alondes Williams to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat affiliate, for 6’5” 3-and-D wing D.J. Stewart.

The Heat played Williams on their Summer League team and want to keep him in the organization. Williams was signed as a two-way the night of the 2022 NBA Draft but wound up being waived by Brooklyn in January. He continued to play for Long Island becoming a part of their historic success, winning 16 straight. While Brooklyn lost its NBA rights with the waiver, Long Island retained his G League rights.

Stewart, 23, was signed by the Heat after going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. He signed a Summer League contract with the Heat that year, then a training camp deal with Miami who waived him and sent him to Sioux Falls. Last March, the Spurs signed him to a two-way deal but didn’t play him. Finally, the Mavericks added him in September 2022, waiving him in October. He then hooked up with Sioux Falls. In 23 games, he averaged 21.5 points on 47/34/71 shooting splits to go along with 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He also appeared in 17 G League Showcase Cup games for Sioux Falls last season, averaging 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in those games.

Here’s some highlights of Stewart last March, scoring 27 points to help Sioux Falls get into the G League’s Western Conference Finals.

Like Long Island in the East, Sioux Falls lost in the Western conference finals.

With the acquisition of Stewart, Long Island now has at least three players under contract, the other two being two-ways Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks, stars of the Nets Summer League team. Long Island will open the Showcase portion of their season in early November.