Nets to play Cavaliers January 11 in NBA Paris Game

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Paris to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 11, the Nets and NBA announced on Wednesday. The announcement confirmed a report in L’Equipe, the big French sports sports site a month ago.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in The NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” Sean Marks said in the statement announcing the game.

“Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’s rich culture off the court.”

Paris, of course, is also the home of the Summer Olympics and will be the world’s sports capital next year with a variety of major events throughout 2024. The Nets-Cavs game will be the NBA’s third Paris Game.

The game will air live on at least NBA League Pass and beIN SPORTS, the European sports channel. No word yet on YES Network coverage.

The Nets played two games vs. the Thunder and Heat in Mexico City in 2017, and another two vs. the Lakers in Shanghai and in Shenzen, China, in 2019. Then Nets CEO Brett Yormark was famous for “raising his hand” when the NBA needed volunteers for big international events. The Nets played preseason games in China in both 2011 and 2014, stopping in Moscow in 2011 for a practice and reception with then owner Mikhail Prokhorov on an round-the-world flight.

With Wednesday's announcement, the Nets began a marketing campaign for the Paris Game, asking fans to sign up for information on ticket sales, which will begin at a later date, and other promotions

For Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the trip to Paris will be their second foray into international basketball over the next six months. In August and September, they will be playing in the FIBA World Cup as part of Team USA. That trip will take them from Las Vegas to Malaga, Spain, and Abu Dhabi in the UAE in mid-August for exhibition games before they settle in Manila in the Philippines for World Cup play on August 26.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the live NBA experience back to Paris with two exciting teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said in a statement. “This game has become a destination for our passionate fans across Europe and will build on the incredible momentum around basketball and the NBA in France and throughout the region.”

Basketball in France has become increasingly popular and just last month, 7’5” Victor Wembanyama became the first Frenchman to be taken overall No. 1, by the San Antonio Spurs.

“The City of Paris is delighted to host another thrilling NBA regular-season game and extend a warm welcome to two remarkable teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” said Pierre Rabadan, Paris deputy mayor for sports and the Olympics. “Our love and passion for the sport of basketball drive us to provide an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. Paris has always been a special place for basketball and continues to be, as its rich culture steadily thrives and spreads within the city.”

In addition to the game. the two teams will also conduct interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA youth basketball development programming