NBA Summer League Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2

The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 in the NBA Summer League and that lone loss came against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their opener, 101-97.

On Sunday afternoon, those two teams will square in the semi-finals of the playoff bracket as the Cavs look to remain undefeated in Summer League play.

They’ve gotten an impressive performance from Isaiah Mobley, the second-year player is averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds and nearly 5 assists per game this summer.

Cleveland also has gotten an impressive showing from sharp-shooter Emoni Bates who has scored in double figures in all four games for the the Cavs.

Brooklyn isn,. 6th in the NBA this summer in scoring at 96.5 points per game, just behind the Cavs.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (3-1) vs. Cleveland Cavs (4-0)

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN2

