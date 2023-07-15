 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nets earn trip to Summer League Final Four

By Net Income
2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Wilson’s game-ending heroics Thursday night paid off Friday night when the Nets officially made the Summer League’s Final Four. With a 3-1 record, Brooklyn finished fourth in league standings and will play the Cavaliers 4 p.m. Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center on ESPN. The Cavs, the only team to beat the Nets, is seeded first, the Nets fourth.

It’s the first time a Nets Summer League entry has made it to the semifinal round. The championship game will be played at 9:00 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN. The Rockets and Jazz are the other Final Four teams.

The Nets lost to the Cavs in their first game in the desert, 101-97. After that, Brooklyn handily defeated the Knicks and Bucks in blowouts, then defeated the Raptors, 99-94, in overtime with Wilson, the Nets top player, ending the game with a putback. The Nets were one of seven teams to finish with a 3-1 record but the big wins over New York and Milwaukee gave them the biggest cumulative point differential.

