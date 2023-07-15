Nets earn trip to Summer League Final Four

Jalen Wilson’s game-ending heroics Thursday night paid off Friday night when the Nets officially made the Summer League’s Final Four. With a 3-1 record, Brooklyn finished fourth in league standings and will play the Cavaliers 4 p.m. Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center on ESPN. The Cavs, the only team to beat the Nets, is seeded first, the Nets fourth.

The schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Sunday, July 16th, including the Semi-Finals matchups, has been announced.



Check out the full slate below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hbSDNjJ1m5 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 15, 2023

It’s the first time a Nets Summer League entry has made it to the semifinal round. The championship game will be played at 9:00 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN. The Rockets and Jazz are the other Final Four teams.

The Nets lost to the Cavs in their first game in the desert, 101-97. After that, Brooklyn handily defeated the Knicks and Bucks in blowouts, then defeated the Raptors, 99-94, in overtime with Wilson, the Nets top player, ending the game with a putback. The Nets were one of seven teams to finish with a 3-1 record but the big wins over New York and Milwaukee gave them the biggest cumulative point differential.