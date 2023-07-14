SIGNED: Darius Bazley, Suns free agent PF, to join Nets

Have the Nets signed their back-up big man?

Adrian Wojnarowski reports Friday night that the Nets have an agreement with Darius Bazley, the Suns free agent power forward, to join the club on a one-year and presumably minimum contract.

Bazley, 23, has averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in his four NBA seasons. He started 118 games with the Thunder, who drafted him No. 23 overall in 2019. He landed with Suns at trade deadline, where he finished season. A big, versatile forward who'll get opportunity with Nets. https://t.co/sXrcNoHPvg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2023

It’s the third young free agent signing in the last week by Sean Marks & co., all on one-year deals. The Nets previously signed Dennis Smith Jr. a point guard who’s 25, and Lonnie Walker IV, a shooting guard who’s 24.

At around the same time, Edmond Sumner tweeted what appeared to be a farewell.

James 1:2-4 always speaks volumes to me because of how I approach adversity now. I control what I can control and know it’s always gone work out. It’s just never the way I expect it. I been in the grind my whole life so I’m a keep doing what I always do GRIND. — Edmond Sumner (@EdmondSumner) July 14, 2023

The Nets have until Saturday to exercise a team option on Sumner for next season but his tweet strongly suggests he won’t return.

With Sumner out and Bazley about to arrive, the Nets will have 14 players on standard NBA contracts.

As Woj wrote, Bazley will have an opportunity with Brooklyn.