 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Woj: Nets signing Darius Bazley, 6'9" PF, to one-year deal

Filed under:

SIGNED: Darius Bazley, Suns free agent PF, to join Nets

By Net Income
/ new
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Have the Nets signed their back-up big man?

Adrian Wojnarowski reports Friday night that the Nets have an agreement with Darius Bazley, the Suns free agent power forward, to join the club on a one-year and presumably minimum contract.

It’s the third young free agent signing in the last week by Sean Marks & co., all on one-year deals. The Nets previously signed Dennis Smith Jr. a point guard who’s 25, and Lonnie Walker IV, a shooting guard who’s 24.

At around the same time, Edmond Sumner tweeted what appeared to be a farewell.

The Nets have until Saturday to exercise a team option on Sumner for next season but his tweet strongly suggests he won’t return.

With Sumner out and Bazley about to arrive, the Nets will have 14 players on standard NBA contracts.

As Woj wrote, Bazley will have an opportunity with Brooklyn.

Bazley, 23, arrives to the Nets with an opportunity to join the frontcourt rotation after starting 118 games in his first three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bazley, the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaged a career-best 13.7 points and 7.2 assists in 55 games in the 2020-2021 season. He’s averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in his four NBA seasons.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...