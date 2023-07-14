Deadlines and Commitments - Anything Up? Edition

The Nets are finishing up Summer League and will be headed back to Brooklyn after the weekend. We’re still waiting on whether they’ll be in the league semi-finals (but then the Nets haven’t had a success like this in Vegas so it’s all new.)

With the exception of possible trades and some minor signings and training camp invites, it would appear things are basically set for the next chapter in the evolution of Brooklyn’s team. Subject to change, of course. Here ya go.

—July 15 - Edmond Sumner should know his fate. The Nets originally had until July 6 to act on their team option for Sumner, but by mutual agreement, the two parties agreed to extend the option for nine days. Does he get a guaranteed second year in Brooklyn or is his time with the Nets done? We might even know today.

—Early August - NBA releases 2023-24 schedule. The list of games of interest has to include Kevin Durant’s return with the Phoenix Suns, Kyrie Irving’s return with the Dallas Mavericks, Joe Harris’ return with the Detroit Pistons, Patty Mills return with (checks notes) yes, the Atlanta Hawks. A list of other fun games would include Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Barclays Center and of course the four Knicks games. And barring injury, the eighth game of the season will be Bridges 400th consecutive game.

—August 3 - Team USA opens its camp in Colorado Springs in preparation for the FIBA World Cup in SE Asia. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson will represent Brooklyn along with two of Bridges’ Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart of New York’s other team. USA Basketball also fields a practice squad of young NBA players.

—August 7 - Spencer Dinwiddie eligible for an extension of up to four years and $128 million. That’s quite unlikely, but Ian Begley of SNY has reported there are some in the Nets organization would like to extend him if not at that number.

—August 7 - Team USA goes up against the Puerto Rican national team in Las Vegas, the first “friendly” of the World Cup cycle.

—August 11-13 - Team USA plays Spain and Slovenia in the Spanish Basketball Federation’s 100th anniversary tournament in Malaga, Spain. Lots of NBA players on all three squads.

—August 18-20 - USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi, UAE. The U.S., Greece and Germany will face off in the Persian Gulf country as Bridges, Johnson et al make their way from the U.S. to their first World Cup game in Manila.

—August 25 - September 10 - FIBA World Cup opens in Southeast Asia. Team USA plays its first game vs. New Zealand on August 26. As of this point, no other Net will be playing in the World Cup. Patty Mills, captain of the Australian national team, got traded and the Nets and Ben Simmons agreed he should take a pass on playing and focus on his rehab. Yuta Watanabe, who’s playing for Japan, signed with the Suns. Nets stash Nikola Milutinov will back up Nikola Jokic for Serbia, opening up against South Sudan, coached by former Nets assistant Royal Ivey. Adam Caporn, the Nets assistant and director of player development, is an assistant with Australia. Sean Marks has said he’ll be there as well to watch Bridges and Johnson.

—September 1 - Original date Sean Marks set for Ben Simmons to be ready to go. “The timeline for this is that he’ll be back 100% probably by September 1,” said Marks on April 23. “That would be the goal and he’s a full-go in training camp and ready to go.” One reason why the Nets preferred Simmons not play for the Boomers is that their training camp starts August 3.

—September 4 - Labor Day. Players begin arriving at HSS Training Center for workouts but the World Cup players will still be in Asia ... unless eliminated.

—September 10 - FIBA World Cup champion is crowned in Manila. Any team making the Final Four in Manila will have played nine games in a little more than two weeks, not counting the “friendlies.”

—September 28 - The NBA hasn’t officially set the start of training camp and Media Day, but this is a good guess. Where will the Nets train? Their first preseason game is in Las Vegas. That suggests a Western locale. Maybe Las Vegas itself?

—October 9 - Nets play preseason game vs. Lakers in Las Vegas. A West Coast preseason game makes no sense logistically unless the training camp is nearby.

—October 18 - Nets travel to Miami for a preseason contest vs. the Heat.

—October 30 - Opening Night TBA. Nothing official, but we’re hearing the season openers around the league will be a little later than in the past.

—November 3 - The first “Tournament Night” in the new NBA Cup competition. Group play will begin on November 3 and last through November 28. Every Tuesday and Friday (other than Election Day on November 7), teams will play a game vs. each of the other teams in their group, with two of the games at home, two on the road. The Nets group includes the Celtics, Bulls, Magic and Raptors.

—February 6, 2024 - 20th anniversary of NetsDaily. Hooray for us.