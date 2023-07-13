NBA Summer League Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors, 5:00 PM EST on ESPN2

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-1 in NBA Summer League play after blowing out the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week, 92-71.

They’ll now turn their attention to the 0-3 Raptors, who are headlined by the 13th pick in this summer’s draft, Gradey Dick.

There aren’t many interesting names on the Raptors roster; Ron Harper, Jr., shows up, as well as Joe Wisekamp, who is trying to get a guarantee on his 1-year contract this summer, and Markquis Nowell, who at 5’7” has been one of the bright spots for Toronto this summer.

Meanwhile, the Nets are hoping to see Jalen Wilson and David Duke, Jr., continue the strong outing they had against the Bucks, combining for 38 points in that victory.

Needless to say, all progress is good progress. Here’s to hoping we see more tonight against the Raptors.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (2-1) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-3)

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPN2

