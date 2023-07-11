NBA Summer League Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU

The Brooklyn Nets continue to trip through Las Vegas as they take on the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks in their third game of Summer League on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee has some interesting names on its roster, including MarJon Beauchamp, who was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Andre Jackson, Jr., who was the 36th overall pick in this summer’s draft.

Beauchamp scored 20 points this past weekend in the team’s win over the Suns.

They also have the great Tacko Fall suiting up for them and a fun #TBT name in Vin Baker, Jr., who got a spot on the roster.

Drew Timme, the Gonzaga standout, played 7 minutes for these Bucks when they beat the Suns, scoring 4 points on 1-of-3 shooting.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (1-1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-0)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: ESPNU