Scotto: Nets fully guarantee Royce O’Neale

Royce O’Neale, who the Nets acquired with a first round pick from the James Harden trade last year, has had his expiring contract fully guaranteed by the Nets. Mike Scotto of Hoopshype was first with the news.

The Brooklyn Nets will fully guarantee Royce O’Neale’s $9.5 million salary for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. O’Neale, a versatile swingman and defender, played in 76 games for Brooklyn last season averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 10, 2023

O’Neale whose guarantee been $2.5 million was quick to confirm and express gratitude...

Stay the course keep going!

Grateful https://t.co/daT5FNnlbm — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) July 10, 2023

Early in the season, O’Neale had been one of the NBA leaders in minutes but ultimately finished 34th.

By keeping O’Neale, the Nets also preserved their rights to trade the 6’6” 3-and-D wing who recently celebrated his 30th birthday. O’Neale along with Dorian Finney-Smith has reportedly been on the trading block for months, their skill sets somewhat overlapping.

Once Lonnie Walker IV and the two first round picks, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead are officially signed, the Nets will have 14 players under contract. That includes Edmond Sumner who has a team option for next season that originally was set to expire on July 6. However, both sides agreed to extend the deadline through Saturday. The 27-year-old wing would be paid $2.2 million next season if the Nets exercise his option.