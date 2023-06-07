Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Reacting to Dame Lillard linking himself to the Brooklyn Nets By Michael Smeltz Jun 7, 2023, 4:18pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Reacting to Dame Lillard linking himself to the Brooklyn Nets Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Glue Guys dive back from break to react to Damian Lillard naming the Brooklyn Nets as one of his possible landing spots if he gets traded this offseason. More From NetsDaily FILM STUDY: What has Nyara Sabally shown so far? Damian Lillard: In hypothetical trade, Heat, Nets are ‘obvious’ destinations for him CANCELLED: Air quality concerns cause WNBA to call off Liberty-Lynx game at Barclays Schiffer: Why would Nets trade Mikal Bridges now after turning down four picks?!? As new images emerge on Instagram, more signs Ben Simmons progressing Deadlines and Commitments - Special FIBA World Cup edition Loading comments...
