 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Damian Lillard: In hypothetical trade, Heat, Nets are 'obvious' destinations

Filed under:

GLUE GUYS: Reacting to Dame Lillard linking himself to the Brooklyn Nets

By Michael Smeltz
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Glue Guys dive back from break to react to Damian Lillard naming the Brooklyn Nets as one of his possible landing spots if he gets traded this offseason.

More From NetsDaily

Loading comments...