HARRIS TRADED: Nets send Joe Harris to Pistons along second rounders, create $20 million exception

Well, it’s not going to be boring after all.

Joe Harris, the Nets longest tenured player who twice led the NBA in 3-point percentage, has been traded to Detroit Friday along with two second rounders from their deadline deals for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: the Mavs second rounder in 2027 and the Bucks second rounder in 2029,

Harris, a fan and front office favorite, had two ankle surgeries in 2021-22, sapping his production, On March 2, he talked with Andrew Crane of the Post about his physical decline. “I just am not the same player that I was two, three years ago,” Harris said, describing himself as a “second-unit-sort-of-player,” cataloguing the ways his age and injuries had effected him.

In return for Harris, the Nets will receive the bare minimum permitted in NBA trades — $110,000 in cash — but more importantly, the trade will create a $20 million trade exception and get the Nets under the salary cap for the first time since 2019 just before the “Clean Sweep” that brought the two superstars to Brooklyn.

Harris, 31, has been with the Nets since July 2016 when he was signed as a vets minimum free agent, months after he had been cut, traded and undergone ankle surgery in a single day, his NBA career at a crossroads. Since then, Harris developed into one of the NBA’s best 3-pointers ever, shooting league bests in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and winning the NBA 3-Point Shooting contest in 2019. He is fourth All-Time in 3-point shooting and best actively, having made 43.7% of his shots.

Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Thursday afternoon...

The Nets are trading Joe Harris to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via Bucks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Along with Joe Harris, Nets sent a 2027 Mavericks second-rounder and 2029 Bucks second-rounder to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/GppoNEyylk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

The trade has a number of consequences for the Nets. It puts them a few million dollars under the salary cap at around $132 million, a few million under the $136 million cap. They are also now eligible to use both the $12.4 million mid-level exception and the $4.4 bi-annual exception. Then, there’s the tax exception which matches Harris $19.9 million expiring contract. (Teams have the option of using an additional $100,000 in trades, making the value of the exception an even $20 million.) The exception can be used in more or transactions through the first anniversary of when the trade is actually finalized,

The Nets have five other trade exceptions, all of which expire in February: an $18.1 million TPE from the Durant trade, a $4.5 million exception from the Irving trade then three smaller exceptions topped by a $2.6 million TPE from the Kessler Edwards trade. Trade exceptions cannot be combined.

As capologists Bobby Marks and Yossi Gozlan tweeted, the trade gives the Nets a wealth of flexibility not just for the 2023-24 season but stretching into next off-season.

Cap implications for Brooklyn



Below the tax; $32.4M



Below the 1st apron: $37.3M



Below the 2nd apron: $47.8M



A projected new salary for forward Cam Johnson will determine if Brooklyn has the $12.4M non-tax midlevel. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets generate a ton of flexibility toward re-signing Cameron Johnson.



By offloading Joe Harris, the Nets can now re-sign Johnson while opening up the $12.4M mid-level exception.



They also generate a $19.9M trade exception. https://t.co/SWwV0qQYZH — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 30, 2023

While the trade appears to be a win for the Nets, the Pistons motivation remains unclear. They received two second rounders four and six years out and trade will shrink their cap space significantly. Indeed one of their targets in free agency has been Cam Johnson. (They can stretch Harris’ contract over three years to retain some cap space.)

Of course, the Nets still have other moves that could bring spending down further and create more flexibility. They have reportedly taken multiple calls on Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith. According to various reports, suitors have been told the Nets want a first rounder for O’Neale and a first rounder plus something else for DFS.