Deadlines and Commitments — Post-Draft Edition

The NBA is now a 24-hour a day, 7-day a week, 365-day a year business. The Draft is over but the Summer League and Free Agency is upon us with the FIBA World Cup not far behind. Happy Summer!

—June 29 - Qualifying offer deadline for David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith.

—June 29 - Free agency begins with teams permitted to talk with free agents. Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe and Cameron Johnson become free agents, the first two unrestricted, Johnson is restricted, meaning the Nets can match any offers he may receive. He reportedly turned down a four-year, $72 million extension from the Suns last summer and his price tag is now likely around $90 million for the 27-year-old.

—June 30 - Nets must submit qualifying offer to Cam Johnson, paperwork to maintain their rights.

—July 1 - New CBA goes into effect. Teams and capologists are still looking at the full range of implications.

—July 5 - NBA teams can officially sign free agents and a number of trades engineered become official. Nets must decide on 2023-24 team option for Edmond Sumner at vets minimum. Woj says with new CBA, expect a lot of movement. (Of course, the Draft was supposed to be active too. It wasn’t.

—July 7 - NBA owners must pay luxury tax to the league. Before the trade deadline, the Nets tax bill looked like it would be $108.2 million. After the moves leading up the deadline then just before the regular season ended, it’s now roughly $10 million. If the Nets stay above the tax threshold, they will be in the dreaded repeater tax next season. One saving grace: the luxury tax threshold along with the salary cap, will jump this season. Before signing Cam Johnson, Nets are roughly $18 million below the tax threshold and $33 million below the dreaded second apron. That will change … just don’t know yet which way.

—July 7- 17 - NBA Summer League. Too early to think about the Nets roster, but it’s a good bet that Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson will be in Las Vegas. Dariq Whitehead is recovering from foot surgery on June 7. Others likely to play include RaiQuan Gray who is already signed to a two-way deal next summer and whoever they sign with the remaining two two-way spots will also likely play.

—July 10 - Deadline for Nets to decide on Royce O’Neale team option. O’Neale is guaranteed $2.5 million out of a possible $9.5 million.

—Early August - NBA releases 2023-24 schedule.

—August 1 - Australian national team opens training camp in Cairns, Queensland, starting their pursuit of FIBA World Cup. Patty Mills will captain the Boomers once again after leading them to the bronze in Tokyo. Will Ben Simmons be on hand? He says he wants to play and Boomer coach Brian Goorjian told Aussie media “We made a spot for him.”

—August 3 - Team USA opens its camp in Colorado Springs. The full roster hasn’t been revealed yet so we know Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson will be on hand. USA Basketball also fields a practice squad of young NBA players. Will any Nets be invited?

—August 7 - Spencer Dinwiddie eligible for an extension of up to four years and $128 million. That’s quite unlikely.

—August 7 - Team USA goes up against the Puerto Rican national team in Las Vegas, the first “friendly” of the World Cup cycle.

—August 11-13 - Team USA plays Spain and Slovenia in the Spanish Basketball Federation’s 100th anniversary tournament in Malaga, Spain. Lots of NBA players on all three squads.

—August 11-18 - The Four Nations Tournament in Melbourne, Australia, will feature Australia, New Zealand, South Sudan, and Brazil. Patty Mills will — and Ben Simmons may — play for Australia whose lead assistant is the Nets assistant Adam Caporn.

—August 18-20 - USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi, UAE. The U.S., Greece and Germany will face off in the Persian Gulf country as Bridges, Johnson et al make their way from the U.S. to their first World Cup game in Manila.

—August 25 - September 10 - FIBA World Cup opens in Southeast Asia. Australia plays Finland and Japan plays Germany in Okinawa, Japan, the first night (morning East Coast time) while Team USA plays its first game vs. New Zealand the next day. Will Yuta Watanabe still be Net? He’s likely going to top guy for Japan. Also, Nets stash Nikola Milutinov will back up Nikola Jokic for Serbia, opening up against South Sudan.

—September 1 - Original date Sean Marks set for Ben Simmons to be ready to go. “The timeline for this is that he’ll be back 100% probably by September 1,” said Marks on April 23. “That would be the goal and he’s a full-go in training camp and ready to go.”

—September 4 - Labor Day. Players begin arriving at HSS Training Center for workouts but the World Cup players will still be in Asia ... unless eliminated.

—September 10 - FIBA World Cup champion is crowned in Manila. Any team making the Final Four in Manila — and both the U.S. and Australia seem good bets — will have played nine games in a little more than two weeks, not counting the “friendlies.”

—September 28 - The NBA hasn’t officially set the start of training camp and Media Day, but this is a good guess. Will camp be in San Diego again? There are hints

—October 9 - Nets play preseason game vs. Lakers in Las Vegas. A West Coast preseason game makes no sense logistically unless the training camp is nearby.

—October 24 - Opening Night TBA.