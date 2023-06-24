Nets set 2023 Summer League schedule, to open vs. Cavs

The Nets will open Summer League play on Friday, July 7, vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The NBA Summer League, one of three sanctioned summer competitions, features entries from all 30 NBA teams and hopefully their top young players, including the Spurs Victor Wembanyama and the Hornets Brandon Williams, drafted on Thursday, as well as last season’s top pick Chet Holmgren of the Thunder who was out all of last season.

Here’s the Nets schedule for their first four games. Each team is guaranteed five games including at least one championship round match. The schedule includes the times that the games will be played an aired on national TV outlets and which arena the games will be played, either Cox Pavilion or Thomas & Mack Center, in case you’re in Vegas and want to take a break from the slots..,

Fri 7/7/23 Cleveland - Brooklyn 8:30 PM COX NBA TV Sun 7/9/23 New York - Brooklyn 5:30 PM COX NBA TV Tue 7/11/23 Brooklyn - Milwaukee 6:00 PM COX ESPNU Thu 7/13/23 Brooklyn Toronto 5:00 PM T&M ESPN2

Following the initial four-game stint, the Nets will play at least one tournament game. The league’s “post-season” runs from July 15 through 17 with the championship game on the 17th. In addition to two of the Nets draft picks — Dariq Whitehead will not play — Brooklyn will likely be represented by RaiQuan Gray, the 6’8” power forward who’s on a two-way deal as well as whoever the Nets sign to two-way or Exhibit 10 games. It’s hard to imagine Cam Thomas will be back in Vegas. He’s proven himself there the last two summers, averaging 27 points a game leading the Summer League in scoring.

And if you’re looking to see the top picks go at it in Sin City, you won’t have to wait...

Opening night in Las Vegas of Summer League on July 7: Spurs (Wemby) vs. Hornets (Miller), and Blazers (Scoot) vs. Rockets (Amen), both in prime time on ESPN. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 23, 2023

Expect rosters in about a week.