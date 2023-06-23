Nets select Jalen Wilson, 6’8” Kansas wing, at No. 51

Jalen Wilson, a 6’8” wing who led the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding and was conference Player of the Year and a consensus first team All-American, was selected by the Nets with the 51st pick in the Draft, completing the Nets night at Barclays Center.

Wilson, 22, averaged 20.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Jayhawks on 42/36/71 shooting splits, improving each year. Not a big-time athlete, Wilson is physically strong and had been mocked earlier in the second round but fell after a subpar shooting performance at the Draft Combine. He worked for the Nets late in the pre-draft process.

Jorrye Nixon of NBADraft.net had this to say of his game:

His physicality as a straight-line slasher, mismatch offensive ability, experience and rebounding instincts are a plus … He will need to prove he can be productive without being a focal point, and also answer questions about what position he’ll defend.

Here’s his highlight package...

Wilson is likely to wind up playing much of next season with the Long Island Nets. Two years ago, the Nets two late second round picks, Marcus Zegarowski and RaiQuan Gray, were signed directly to G League contracts. Wilson may very well follow that same route.

Wilson will be coached by fellow Kansas alumnus, Jacque Vaughn.