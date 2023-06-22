DRAFT THREAD: Prepare for surprises

It’s time.

After all the rumors, reports, mock drafts, speculation and everything else, the NBA is upon us. With three picks, as of 8:00 p.m. ET, the Nets are at a pivot point in their retool. They currently have the 21st, 22nd and 51st picks. Of course, Sean Marks & co. have a history of surprises. In each of his first six drafts, Marks made a trade. Last year, he may have made one but the focus was on keeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ironically, the 21st pick the Nets have in the Draft is the first product of the KD trade.

We’ll be tracking not only the draft and trades, but also two-way signings and Summer League invites. Let’s go.