How many prospects did Nets work out? We have the names of 40

As we’ve noted, the Nets don’t disclose who they’re working out, but now that the Draft is upon us, we are learning more, particularly from Hoopshype which mines social media to get as complete a picture as possible.

In its latest update, Hoopshype identifies 40 prospects who’ve been to HSS Training Center in Brooklyn...

Beyond those names, Mike Scotto of Hoopshype reported others Tuesday, including Brice Sensabaugh, the 6’6” Ohio State shooting guard; G.G. Jackson, the 6’9” South Carolina big; Sidy Cissoko, the 6’8” French wing who played for G League Ignite; Olivier-Maxence Prosper (pictured), the 6’8” French-Canadian forward who played for Marquette. All are first round or early second round prospects.

Dereck Lively II, who has been mocked everywhere from No. 6 to No. 15, is the highest ranked prospect Brooklyn has worked out, having been at HSS Training Center Tuesday, perhaps a sign that the Nets will trade up to pick him. Prosper reportedly was worked out twice, an obvious sign of interest.

Of course, the list isn’t complete, thanks to the Nets’ secrecy. Based on their history, the complete list probably numbers between 70 and 80. In addition to prospective draft picks, the Nets use the process to scout two-ways, Summer League possibilities and build their database for long-term use.

And if a player doesn’t make it to HSS, that doesn’t mean the Nets won’t draft them. There’s been more than one instance where that’s happened.