Fischer: Brooklyn Nets active in Draft Day discussions

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports in his final Draft update reports that the Nets are looking into a number of different scenarios involving their first round picks at Nos. 21 and 22 and their two 3-and-D forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale.

The Lakers have had preliminary conversations with several teams about trading No. 17 plus the salary of Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba in exchange for veteran talent and perhaps a later draft selection. A few names to keep an eye on: Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr., Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Brooklyn swingman Dorian Finney-Smith, sources said.

Fischer also said that the Nets are looking at different types of packages in return for DFS and O’Neale.

Brooklyn has discussed Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale with various teams, sources said. The Nets are seeking a pick and a player for Finney-Smith, and a first-round pick for O’Neale, similar to how Brooklyn acquired him from the Jazz before last June’s draft.

The Yahoo! writer also noted that in addition to teams like the Nets wanting to move up, there are teams that want to move down, specifically mentioning that the Raptors. who have the 13th pick might want to move down ... and have called the Nets.

Every year, teams consider maneuvering in both directions of the draft board, but this June seems to have an inordinate number of front offices preparing to move in either direction, depending on how the picks unfold. Toronto, for example, has held discussions with Orlando to jump from No. 13 to No. 11, sources said, while the Raptors have also called teams like Golden State at No. 19 and Brooklyn with picks Nos. 21 and 22 about sliding down the board.

All of that suggests that things remain very fluid now eight hours before the Draft begins at Barclays Center, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.