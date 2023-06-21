Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Hitting every pre-draft Nets rumor - Lillard, Lively, trades and more By Michael Smeltz Jun 21, 2023, 12:31pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Hitting every pre-draft Nets rumor - Lillard, Lively, trades and more Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images The Glue Guys dig into all the pre-draft buzz: does Damian Lillard want out of Portland, does Brooklyn want Lillard, and what prospects the Nets are attached to. More From NetsDaily Mikal Bridges knows he’s staying in Brooklyn and he appreciates the love Draft Day Eve: prospects, pundits talking Breanna Stewart: How does she get her points? With less than 48 hours to go, we are now in the ‘Sean Marks Trade Zone’ RUMOR ROUNDUP: Will Nets pick at 21 and 22 Thursday night? It seems unlikely SB Nation NBA Mock Draft: Nets grab two guards in the first round Loading comments...
Loading comments...