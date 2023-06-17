Draft Watch #4 - Would Nets take a player with foot issues? They have before

The Nets are no averse to taking chances at the Draft. In fact, some of their best bets have been on players who, for whatever reason, others steer clear of. Caris LeVert had three foot surgeries. Jarrett Allen supposedly didn’t love the game enough. Nic Claxton was too skinny, etc.

Now, in the latest mock drafts, some other risky business has emerged. Dariq Whitehead, Duke’s 6’7” wing, was Mr. Basketball USA and Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2022 while taking home MVP honors at the McDonald’s All-American Game, having spent five years at Monteverde Academy. Now, in our latest survey of mock drafts, the Newark native is the most popular choice for Brooklyn at Nos. 21 or 22, more than any other prospect, five times out of the 15 we follow. Leonard Miller, the 6’10” wing who played for G League Ignite who’s been the most popular choice in our four surveys, is mocked to the Nets in four.

What’s the risk with the Duke freshman? Injury, much like LeVert. Over the last year, he’s had two foot surgeries, the most recent one 10 days ago. And like LeVert, the more recent surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the Nets official hospital, by Dr. Martin O’Malley, the Nets official foot and ankle specialist.

“He will begin his rehab process in two weeks and should be ready for full participation at the start of NBA training camp,” Dr. O’Malley said in a statement. “a revision operation with bone grafting for a fifth metatarsal Jones fracture.”

Does that give the Nets an advantage? More than one mock thinks it does. as it did with LeVert. As of now, teams have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, not being able to work out the 18-year-old who is one of the youngest players in the Draft. At Duke, he was basically a shell of his high school self, averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in his lone season at Duke while shooting 42.1% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Overall, the latest mocks haven’t changed much in their assessments of the Nets interest. Miller, Kris Murray, the Iowa wing, G.G. Jackson, the South Carolina PF, Noah Clowney, the Alabama big and Jett Howard, the Michigan wing, are all on more than one mock.

A couple of other notes: Emoni Bates, the 6’9” high school wunderkind who had been mocked to Brooklyn in the second round, has dropped. And although the Nets have a surfeit of wings on their current, mock drafts overwhelmingly have them taking wings.

21. Brice Sensabaugh, 6’6” wing, Ohio State, freshman 22. Dariq Whitehead, 6’7” wing, Duke, freshman

21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old 22. Rayan Rupert, 6’7” guard, New Zealand Breakers, 18 years old

21. Dariq Whitehead, 6’7” wing, Duke, freshman 22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old

21. Kobe Bufkin, 6’4” combo guard, Michigan, sophomore 22. Jett Howard, 6’8” wing, Michigan, freshman

21. G.G. Jackson, 6’9” power forward, South Carolina, freshman 22. Kobe Bufkin, 6’4” combo guard, Michigan, sophomore