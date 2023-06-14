Draft Watch #3 - Nets looking to trade both firsts?

The NBA champions have been crowned and Nikola Jokic is going home. So attention now shifts to the NBA Draft which is a week and a day away, June 22 at Barclays Center. Now, with the latest mock drafts arriving, the news is this: the Nets may be “exploring ... are open to” ... moving both their picks at Nos. 21 and 22 to get into the late lottery or just out of it, per ESPN.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN’s draft gurus, report Wednesday that the Nets first round picture is now in flux. In discussing the two picks, who Givony and Woo project could otherwise turn into Keyonte George, a Baylor shooting guard, and James Nnaji, an FC Barcelona big, they added this caveat...

The Nets are believed to be exploring trade options, including the possibility of packaging both picks and moving into the late lottery or middle first round. — Givony The Nets are believed to be open to moving around in the draft, with back-to-back picks that create somewhat of a pivot point in the first round.

The two provide no further details, but it seems unlikely that the two firsts alone, whether at the “pivot point” or not, would permit them to move into the lottery. The Nets might have to add another asset, a player or cash — they have $5.9 million to play with, to get there.

A move into the lottery — a first for the Nets in the Sean Marks era — would suggest the Nets have someone in mind. Givony and Woo project that Rayan Rupert, who Marks and B.J. Johnson, Director of Player Evaluation, personally scouted earlier this year in Australia and New Zealand, at No. 18, the Heat pick. (Rupert is all over the mock drafts, with The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie putting him at No. 38 in his new Top 100.)

All that said, here’s a summary of the latest mocks. A new name has arisen in the latest mocks is Noah Clowney, the 6’10” Alabama big. Of the nine mocks we tracked, he is projected at Nos. 21 or 22 in four of them.

21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old 22. Rayan Rupert, 6’7” guard, New Zealand Breakers, 18 years old

21. Kobe Bufkin, 6’4” combo guard, Michigan, sophomore 22. Jett Howard, 6’8” wing, Michigan, freshman