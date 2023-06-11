Seth Curry hints at Hornets as next landing spot

Seth Curry, who had an up-and-down season as he recovered from off-season ankle surgery, hinted to the Greenville (N.C.) News that he may want to reach all the way back to his father’s playing days — and his childhood — to join the Charlotte Hornets.

“You always think about it. Growing up a Hornets fan, watching my dad play, you always think about one of us wearing that No. 30 Hornets jersey in the modern era,” Curry said at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am Friday. “But like I always say, you never know in this league.”

Curry was born in Charlotte where his father, Dell, played 10 seasons. Both he and superstar brother Steph, also played their college ball in North Carolina.

Seth Curry played in 61 games (seven starts), averaging 9.2 points on 46/52/93 shooting splits, his stats a big dropoff from what he averaged in Brooklyn after joining the Nets in the James Harden trade when he averaged 14.9 points on 49/47/86. He had off-season surgery on his right ankle.

The 32-year-old, an unrestricted free agent, is not expected to return to Brooklyn. He made $8.5 million last season and is likely to earn around that much in 2023-24. Charlotte, who has the No. 2 in the June 22 NBA Draft, could have $36 million in salary cap space.

Curry did not seem to rule out any possibility.

“It’s still early on in the summer. The NBA Finals are still going on right now, so we’re still getting a gauge of the market and everything that’s happening with free agency,” he told Sam Albuquerque of the News. “Towards the end of June, I’ll have a clearer picture of the options I’m going to have.”

Still, he said the Hornets do hold a certain lure.

“I’ve always loved the Hornets. If I wasn’t in the league that would be my favorite team. ... so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Also, Dell Curry is the color commentator for the Hornets’ broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast.