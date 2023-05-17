DRAFT WATCH #1 - Leonard Miller of G League Ignite is draftniks’ favorite for Nets

The Draft Lottery is done. The Spurs are the big winners. After that, who knows? The Blazers may trade the No. 3 pick as they try to pacify Damian Lillard. For the Nets, nothing changed in their draft picture. They hold the 21st pick (from the Suns), the 22nd pick (their own) and the 51st pick (their own). Some have speculated that the Nets might send out one of the two firsts to stock the roster with experienced players but as of now, three picks it is.

Scanning the mock drafts so far, there is a consensus pick (like there was two years ago with Day’Ron Sharpe) and it’s 19-year-old G League Ignite forward, Leonard Miller. Miller, a native of Toronto, is the draftniks choice, mocked at either 21 or 22 in five of the eight mock drafts we follow. At 6’10” with a 7’2” wingspan, Miller is a versatile player at both ends of the court.

Here’s some video...

Here’s Jonathan Givony of ESPN’s analysis of how Miller could fit in Brooklyn:

“The Nets have one of the longest, most positionless rosters in the NBA, with size and versatility at every position,” Givony wrote in the ESPN mock. “Adding a 6-10 wing in Leonard Miller — who is coming off an incredibly productive G League season in which he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a 19-year-old — could make sense in that vein. His perimeter shooting, decision-making and defensive consistency are still in need of refinement, but it’s hard to find teenagers with the type of length, activity and scoring instincts Miller brings.”

Givony also posted video from Miller’s workout at the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago.

Good first day of drills for G League Ignite's Leonard Miller at the NBA Combine. pic.twitter.com/Ixapv49G4y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2023

The Nets needs are well known: depth at the 5 and the 1, and Miller is a wing, but it’s far more likely the Nets will stick with their overriding Draft theme: Go BPA: Best Player Available. Only one other prospect is projected on one more than mock: Bilal Coulibaly, a 6’7” wing who was a teammate of Victor Wembanyama on Metropolitans92

So all that said, here’s first post-Lottery mock roundup:

21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old 22. Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7” wing, Metropolitans92, 18 years old 51. Julian Strawther. 6’7”, small forward, Gonzaga, junior

21. Max Lewis, 6’7” wing, Pepperdine, sophomore 22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old

21. Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6’6” combo guard, Indiana 22. Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7” wing, Metropolitans92, 18 years old 51. Nikola Đurišić, 6’8” wing, Mega Basket Serbia, 19 years old

21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old 22. G.G. Jackson, 6’9” forward, South Carolina, freshman 51. Kobe Brown, 6’9” forward, Missouri, senior

21. Kobe Bufkin, 6’4” combo guard, Michigan, sophomore 22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old

The NBA Draft is June 22 at Barclays Center.