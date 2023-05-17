DRAFT WATCH #1 - Leonard Miller of G League Ignite is draftniks’ favorite for Nets

The Draft Lottery is done. The Spurs are the big winners. After that, who knows? The Blazers may trade the No. 3 pick as they try to pacify Damian Lillard. For the Nets, nothing changed in their draft picture. They hold the 21st pick (from the Suns), the 22nd pick (their own) and the 51st pick (their own). Some have speculated that the Nets might send out one of the two firsts to stock the roster with experienced players but as of now, three picks it is.
Scanning the mock drafts so far, there is a consensus pick (like there was two years ago with Day’Ron Sharpe) and it’s 19-year-old G League Ignite forward, Leonard Miller. Miller, a native of Toronto, is the draftniks choice, mocked at either 21 or 22 in five of the eight mock drafts we follow. At 6’10” with a 7’2” wingspan, Miller is a versatile player at both ends of the court.
Here’s Jonathan Givony of ESPN’s analysis of how Miller could fit in Brooklyn:
“The Nets have one of the longest, most positionless rosters in the NBA, with size and versatility at every position,” Givony wrote in the ESPN mock. “Adding a 6-10 wing in Leonard Miller — who is coming off an incredibly productive G League season in which he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds as a 19-year-old — could make sense in that vein. His perimeter shooting, decision-making and defensive consistency are still in need of refinement, but it’s hard to find teenagers with the type of length, activity and scoring instincts Miller brings.”
Givony also posted video from Miller’s workout at the NBA Draft Combine this week in Chicago.
Good first day of drills for G League Ignite's Leonard Miller at the NBA Combine. pic.twitter.com/Ixapv49G4y— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2023
The Nets needs are well known: depth at the 5 and the 1, and Miller is a wing, but it’s far more likely the Nets will stick with their overriding Draft theme: Go BPA: Best Player Available. Only one other prospect is projected on one more than mock: Bilal Coulibaly, a 6’7” wing who was a teammate of Victor Wembanyama on Metropolitans92
So all that said, here’s first post-Lottery mock roundup:
ESPN
21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old
22. Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7” wing, Metropolitans92, 18 years old
51. Julian Strawther. 6’7”, small forward, Gonzaga, junior
NBADraft.net
21. Jordan Hawkins, 6’5” shooting guard, UConn, sophomore
22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old
51. Jordan Miller, 6’7” shooting guard, Miami, senior
The Athletic
21. Brice Sensabaugh, 6’6” wing, Ohio State, freshman
22. Jett Howard, 6’8” wing, Michigan, freshman
51. Omari Moore, 6’6” wing, San Jose State, junior
Tankathon
21. Rayan Rupert, 6’7” guard, New Zealand Breakers, 18 years old
22. Kris Murray, 6’8” power forward, Iowa, junior
51. Dillon Mitchell, 6’7” small forward, Texas, freshman
Chad Ford’s Big Board
21. Max Lewis, 6’7” wing, Pepperdine, sophomore
22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old
Bleacher Report
21. Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6’6” combo guard, Indiana
22. Bilal Coulibaly, 6’7” wing, Metropolitans92, 18 years old
51. Nikola Đurišić, 6’8” wing, Mega Basket Serbia, 19 years old
Yahoo! Sports
21. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old
22. G.G. Jackson, 6’9” forward, South Carolina, freshman
51. Kobe Brown, 6’9” forward, Missouri, senior
Sporting News
21. Kobe Bufkin, 6’4” combo guard, Michigan, sophomore
22. Leonard Miller, 6’10” forward, G League Ignite, 19 years old
The NBA Draft is June 22 at Barclays Center.
