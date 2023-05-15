Scotto: Nets hiring Hornets assistant Jay Hernandez

The Nets who have several assistant coach openings are hiring Jay Hernandez, a long time NBA assistant, Mike Scotto of Hoopshype reports. Hernandez has been an assistant in Charlotte for five years and before that, was on Orlando’s staff when Jacque Vaughn was head coach of the Magic.

Hernandez is best known for his player development skills but in recent years he’s also become more involved in varied coaching assignments. He is Long Island native who has an MBA from Hofstra University. He also served as head coach of the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate.

Evan Barnes of Newsday recalled his Long Island days:

Hernandez attended St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay and played three seasons at Hofstra (1998-2001) for then-coach Jay Wright after transferring from New Hampshire. He also played professionally in Puerto Rico for several seasons. In 2004, he started Pro Hoops Inc., a training facility on Long Island that worked with players for pre-draft and offseason workouts. From 2011-14, 14 players who trained at Pro Hoops were drafted, including seven lottery picks.

The Nets decided against keeping three assistant coaches earlier this month: Brian Keefe, Tiago Splitter and Igor Kokoskov. In addition, the Nets never filled Vaughn’s spot after he was elevated to replace Steve Nash last November.